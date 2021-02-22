OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $5.74 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,582,000 after acquiring an additional 542,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,363 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,293,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $389.86. 104,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,983,759. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $395.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $383.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

