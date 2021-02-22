On.Live Hits Market Cap of $1.30 Million (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. On.Live has a market cap of $1.30 million and $176.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, On.Live has traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One On.Live token can now be purchased for $0.0600 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00057885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.65 or 0.00737368 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00041074 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00027600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00061424 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00038869 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,376.79 or 0.04418448 BTC.

About On.Live

On.Live is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live . The official website for On.Live is on.live

According to CryptoCompare, “On.Live is a a decentralized marketplace for paid advice, live broadcasts, and computing power. Anyone can contribute to the system if they have the processing power and bandwidth. Smart incentivisation of these contributions guarantees decentralisation and creates a new economy driven by ONL tokens. ONL is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum.”

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire On.Live should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy On.Live using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

