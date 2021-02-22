ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 37,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.12.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $41.87 on Monday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $42.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.45, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

