ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-3.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.00. ONEOK also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.40-3.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of ONEOK from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.68.

Shares of OKE traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.10. 2,727,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,929,588. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average is $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

