ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Releases Earnings Results

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ONEOK updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.40-3.08 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.40-3.08 EPS.

NYSE OKE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,727,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,588. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OKE. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.68.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

