OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Stock Price Up 8.4%

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)’s share price rose 8.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.17 and last traded at $10.87. Approximately 1,578,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 475,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.
OSW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.
The firm has a market cap of $923.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.49.
About OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW)
OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.
