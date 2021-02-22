OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Stock Price Up 8.4%

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)’s share price rose 8.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.17 and last traded at $10.87. Approximately 1,578,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 475,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

OSW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

The firm has a market cap of $923.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 226.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 52,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

