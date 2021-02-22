Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) vs. Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Head to Head Comparison

Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) and Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Online Vacation Center has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 3.32, indicating that its share price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Online Vacation Center and Leafbuyer Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Online Vacation Center $20.92 million 0.71 $2.93 million N/A N/A Leafbuyer Technologies $2.53 million 7.33 -$5.51 million N/A N/A

Online Vacation Center has higher revenue and earnings than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Online Vacation Center and Leafbuyer Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Online Vacation Center 0 0 0 0 N/A Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Online Vacation Center and Leafbuyer Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Online Vacation Center N/A N/A N/A Leafbuyer Technologies -158.79% -440.46% -90.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.3% of Online Vacation Center shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Online Vacation Center beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Online Vacation Center Company Profile

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets; and river, ocean, and land vacation packages, as well as operates a franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents. It also publishes three travel newsletters, such as Top Travel Deals, Spotlight, and TravelFlash; and operates a Website that connects travelers with Websites to purchase hotel, resort, and vacation packages. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, operates an online platform for cannabis deals and specials, and information that connects consumers with dispensaries in the United States. The company is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

