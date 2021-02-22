Ontology 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $855.57 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002093 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $842.38 million and $855.57 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00046921 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.00 or 0.00224796 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000237 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00009854 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00011385 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000158 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 807,932,992 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

