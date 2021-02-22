Ooma (OOMA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect Ooma to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Ooma had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $42.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.23 million. On average, analysts expect Ooma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:OOMA opened at $16.20 on Monday. Ooma has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $367.74 million, a P/E ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ooma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ooma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

