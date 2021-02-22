OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of OPKO Health in a research report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.79%.

OPK has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

OPK stock opened at $4.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.72, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. OPKO Health has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $6.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 10,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 28.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,275,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.