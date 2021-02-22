Oppenheimer Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Walmart in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.48. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.72.

NYSE WMT opened at $138.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 90,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $13,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,871,771.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,965,000 shares of company stock worth $1,311,930,995. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in Walmart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in Walmart by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

