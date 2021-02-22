Oppenheimer Comments on 127619 (MDN.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:MDN)

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the year. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

127619 has a 1-year low of C$0.01 and a 1-year high of C$0.07.

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The mining company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.03).

127619 (MDN.TO) Company Profile

Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.

