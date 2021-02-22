Oppenheimer Comments on Amedisys, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amedisys in a research report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.52.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $292.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $299.11 and a 200 day moving average of $261.05. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $132.95 and a 12-month high of $325.12.

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total value of $142,742.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total transaction of $235,579.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,680 shares of company stock worth $1,020,682 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $1,041,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,236,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 739,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $216,840,000 after purchasing an additional 45,291 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

