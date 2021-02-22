Oppenheimer Comments on Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.23). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

MDNA stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07. The company has a market cap of $210.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.39. Medicenna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,526,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

