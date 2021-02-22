Oppenheimer Comments on Universal Display Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Universal Display in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Universal Display’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%.

OLED has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.63.

Shares of OLED opened at $224.80 on Monday. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $105.11 and a 12 month high of $262.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.82 and its 200-day moving average is $209.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 100.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

In other Universal Display news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 865.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

