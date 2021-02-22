Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Upgraded to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

CRNT opened at $5.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01. Ceragon Networks has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.73 million, a P/E ratio of -26.47, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. Research analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Ceragon Networks by 544.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,118,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 945,296 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 371,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 29,086 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 214,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 90,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,322,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 172,474 shares in the last quarter. 9.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

