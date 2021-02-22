Oppenheimer Weighs in on Albemarle Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Albemarle in a report released on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALB. Vertical Research downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.17.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $156.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.10. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Albemarle by 17.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 300.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Albemarle by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.