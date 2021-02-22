Oppenheimer Weighs in on Waste Management, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Waste Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.57.

Shares of WM stock opened at $111.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $125.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.58 and a 200-day moving average of $114.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service raised its stake in Waste Management by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 568,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,085,000 after acquiring an additional 23,702 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $120,437.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,747.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,045 shares of company stock worth $4,070,480 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.