Opus (OPT) Price Tops $0.0102 on Top Exchanges

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 122.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Opus has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $4,518.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Opus has traded 666.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00055980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $361.00 or 0.00700922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00038350 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00027229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00060851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus (CRYPTO:OPT) is a token. It launched on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

