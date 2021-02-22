Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,577 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $61.13 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $66.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day moving average of $59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

