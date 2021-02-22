Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Shares Down 11.6%

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) dropped 11.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.24 and last traded at $9.38. Approximately 812,003 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 786,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 15th. National Securities assumed coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32. The company has a market cap of $275.49 million, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.98.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 424.76%. The company had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

