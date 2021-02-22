ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Shares Down 6%

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)’s share price dropped 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.73 and last traded at $7.83. Approximately 973,313 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,596,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

ORBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $610.86 million, a PE ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

In other ORBCOMM news, CEO Marc Eisenberg sold 69,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $512,588.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,976.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 15,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $114,228.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 198,396 shares of company stock worth $1,413,391 in the last three months. 6.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORBC. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 107.1% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,149,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 594,614 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,739,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after acquiring an additional 494,412 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 568.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 404,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 343,518 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $2,352,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $1,931,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORBCOMM Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORBC)

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

