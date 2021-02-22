Orbitcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $32.00 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $789,195.24 and approximately $32.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,705.19 or 1.00828812 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00039372 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.61 or 0.00496793 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.09 or 0.00289305 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $416.19 or 0.00781375 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.00137837 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00008243 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002241 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001568 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.