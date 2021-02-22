Orchid Price Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $227.89 million and $94.97 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00057470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 62.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.86 or 0.00744110 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00039871 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00024205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00062107 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00038616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,393.54 or 0.04377602 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

Orchid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

