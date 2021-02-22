Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) shares were down 9.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $12.91. Approximately 586,358 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 422,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Organovo stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.22% of Organovo worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops bioprinted human tissues based on its 3D human tissue platform technology that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

