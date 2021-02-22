Origin Sport Achieves Market Cap of $1.06 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Origin Sport token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001875 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00165128 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

