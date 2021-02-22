Ormeus Cash (OMC) Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last Week

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Ormeus Cash token can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ormeus Cash has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. Ormeus Cash has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $430.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $201.46 or 0.00376709 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000322 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000467 BTC.

About Ormeus Cash

Ormeus Cash (CRYPTO:OMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com . The official message board for Ormeus Cash is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Ormeus Cash Token Trading

