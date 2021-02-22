Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) (CVE:OCO) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.24

Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) (CVE:OCO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.24 and last traded at C$2.17, with a volume of 298503 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.89.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$401.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,075.00.

In other news, Director Stephen Martin Leahy sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.87, for a total transaction of C$31,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,586,400 shares in the company, valued at C$2,966,568. Insiders have sold 92,300 shares of company stock valued at $164,714 over the last quarter.

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

