Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OCDX. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $17.43 on Monday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $18.65.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business in the United States. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.