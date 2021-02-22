OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) EVP Gregory A. Odle Sells 3,750 Shares

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $211,875.00.

KIDS stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.88. 11,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,285. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a one year low of $32.21 and a one year high of $57.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1,625.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 93.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the period. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

