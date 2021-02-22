Osisko Mining Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) – Analysts at Beacon Securities upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Osisko Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now forecasts that the mining company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Beacon Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE OSK opened at C$2.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.17. Osisko Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.21.

In related news, Director John Feliks Burzynski bought 19,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.94 per share, with a total value of C$56,742.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 419,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,232,742.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

