Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Robert Wares Acquires 30,000 Shares

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Robert Wares bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,232,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,651,687.80.

OSK traded up C$0.12 on Monday, reaching C$3.10. 235,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,829. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.66. The company has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.21. Osisko Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.67 and a twelve month high of C$4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.51.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

