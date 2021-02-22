Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Shares Gap Down to $5.39

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.39, but opened at $2.90. Otonomy shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 20,504 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Otonomy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otonomy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

The company has a market cap of $128.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 14,379.87% and a negative return on equity of 108.75%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. Research analysts forecast that Otonomy, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 171,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Otonomy by 80.9% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 30,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Otonomy by 27.9% in the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,111,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 460,185 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Otonomy in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,919,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Otonomy in the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

