Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) PT Raised to $126.00 at Wedbush

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $98.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

OSTK stock opened at $100.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.64, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $128.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.03.

In other news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $261,294.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,186.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David J. Nielsen sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $88,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,102.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,413 shares of company stock valued at $7,299,129. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 34.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Overstock.com by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,663,000 after purchasing an additional 130,862 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $416,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Overstock.com by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Overstock.com by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 853,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,027,000 after purchasing an additional 113,131 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

