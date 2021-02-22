Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY)’s share price traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.08 and last traded at $25.15. 7,309 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 7,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average is $21.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 6.34% of Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

