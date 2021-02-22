Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 89.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,284 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1,032.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $27.61 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.00.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.