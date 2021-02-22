Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Price Down 13%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s stock price traded down 13% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.61 and last traded at $37.44. 4,976,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 5,248,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -133.71 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 335,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $7,717,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 910,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,946,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lucy Shapiro sold 101,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $5,123,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,622,822 shares of company stock valued at $59,854,399 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at about $349,526,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 141.1% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,844,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,868,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613,288 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at about $41,248,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at about $26,977,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at about $22,816,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.