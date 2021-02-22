Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.87

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.87 and last traded at $38.72, with a volume of 388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.65.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

