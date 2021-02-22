PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of PacWest Bancorp worth $7,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 85,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 27,547 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 21.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 368,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 260,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 8,437 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $36.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.67. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $37.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PACW shares. Raymond James lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.