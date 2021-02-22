PageGroup plc (PAGE.L) (LON:PAGE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PageGroup plc (PAGE.L) (LON:PAGE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 429 ($5.60).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.58) price objective on shares of PageGroup plc (PAGE.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

LON PAGE opened at GBX 484.80 ($6.33) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 459.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 416.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 32.52. PageGroup plc has a 1 year low of GBX 271.20 ($3.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 507 ($6.62).

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

