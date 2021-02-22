PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Shares Down 6.8%

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)’s share price traded down 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.90 and last traded at $48.50. 1,214,720 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 1,215,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.03.

Several analysts recently commented on PD shares. Truist boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.54 and a beta of 1.43.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $140,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $2,934,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 746,811 shares of company stock valued at $34,492,112. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in PagerDuty by 5,125.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

