PainReform Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:PRFX) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 1st

PainReform’s (NASDAQ:PRFX) lock-up period will expire on Monday, March 1st. PainReform had issued 2,500,000 shares in its IPO on September 1st. The total size of the offering was $20,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of PainReform in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PRFX stock opened at $6.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.64. PainReform has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $7.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PainReform stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of PainReform at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

About PainReform

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of pain in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a product based on local anesthetic ropivacaine, which completed Phase II clinical study in hernia repair. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Herzeliya, Israel.

