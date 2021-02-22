Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Updates Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued an update on its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.27-1.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.80-5.90 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $353.65.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of PANW stock traded down $12.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $384.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,453,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,484. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.03 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $369.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.74.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $3,526,680.00. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total value of $11,798,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at $25,766,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 209,195 shares of company stock worth $68,692,035 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.