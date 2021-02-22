Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Up 6.7%

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.04 and last traded at $34.66. 4,523,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 4,078,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.68.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.04, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day moving average is $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,341,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,038,000 after buying an additional 1,943,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,354,000 after buying an additional 590,578 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,812,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,543,000 after buying an additional 590,232 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,434,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,151,000 after buying an additional 793,643 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,914,000. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

