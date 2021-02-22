Panda Yield One Day Volume Reaches $3.62 Million (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded down 19.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Panda Yield has traded 111,309.9% higher against the dollar. Panda Yield has a total market capitalization of $4.66 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Panda Yield coin can now be purchased for about $12.61 or 0.00023290 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00057821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 59.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $411.37 or 0.00759791 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00039926 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00024693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00061527 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00039156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,406.47 or 0.04444684 BTC.

Panda Yield Profile

Panda Yield (CRYPTO:BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 369,196 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

Panda Yield can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Panda Yield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Panda Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

