Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) Shares Up 9.4%

Shares of Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAND) shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.19 and last traded at $25.59. 491,290 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 279% from the average session volume of 129,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pandion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pandion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97.
About Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND)
Pandion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is PT101, an effector module comprised of an engineered variant of wild-type interleukin-2 (IL-2) fused to a protein backbone that is in Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of various autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.
See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Pandion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.