Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) Shares Up 9.4%

Shares of Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAND) shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.19 and last traded at $25.59. 491,290 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 279% from the average session volume of 129,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pandion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pandion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Pandion Therapeutics by 542.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Pandion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pandion Therapeutics by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Pandion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Pandion Therapeutics by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND)

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is PT101, an effector module comprised of an engineered variant of wild-type interleukin-2 (IL-2) fused to a protein backbone that is in Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of various autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

