Pantos Trading 19.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Pantos has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $57,155.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pantos has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. One Pantos token can now be purchased for about $0.0703 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.38 or 0.00498164 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00068072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00085944 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00060276 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.33 or 0.00494410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00071448 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00028259 BTC.

Pantos Token Profile

Pantos was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,023,987 tokens. Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pantos Token Trading

Pantos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

