Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Raised to $125.00 at Oppenheimer

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price increased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $103.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.06. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $110.33.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,136,977.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,280 shares in the company, valued at $16,508,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 72.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

