ParallelCoin Price Up 384.3% Over Last Week (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 268.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for about $3.16 or 0.00005976 BTC on popular exchanges. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $993,759.56 and $65.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 384.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

