Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is ($0.50). Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.81) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRTK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 26,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $174,882.73. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 572,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 26,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $177,244.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,995.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 122,956 shares of company stock worth $837,222 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 346.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRTK stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.70. 570,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,394. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $8.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $351.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.62.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.